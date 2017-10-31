MSU ranked No. 2 by Sports Illustrated, Bridges on cover

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State men’s basketball team is making national headlines well before the season starts.

The Spartans are ranked among the nation’s best teams in multiple preseason polls, including a No. 2 ranking in Sports Illustrated’s preseason issue, only behind Arizona.

In addition to the team’s high ranking, superstar sophomore forward Miles Bridges is featured on the cover.

Bridges was expected to leave East Lansing to be a lottery pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but decided to return for his sophomore season in search of a national championship. There is a feature story on his decision within the magazine.

MSU will start its regular season on Nov. 10 against North Florida.

