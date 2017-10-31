Suspect wanted for armed robberies arrested in IN

Related Coverage Kzoo, Portage armed robber also wanted in Indiana

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WOOD) — A man wanted for robberies in two states was arrested in Indiana Tuesday morning.

The 53-year-old Indiana man was arrested in Plymouth and is being held on charges related to multiple armed robberies in the Northern Indiana area, police said. A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety release said more charges will be forthcoming.

Police said the robberies started on Sept. 30 in Indiana before two more stores in Portage and Kalamazoo were robbed on Oct. 10.

KDPS and Portage departments of public safety were working with Indiana State Police to locate the suspect, who was wanted for five armed robberies.

