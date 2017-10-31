The iconic work of Andy Warhol in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The iconic art work of Andy Warhol has arrived at here in West Michigan. Here to tell us more about the collection is Ron Platt, the Chief Curator at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Andy Warhol’s American Icons and Christian Marclay: Video Quartet. American Icons will be on view at the Museum through February 11, 2018, and Video Quartet will be open through January 14, 2018.

Organized by the Grand Rapids Art Museum, Andy Warhol’s American Icons showcases Warhol’s vision and celebration of America by bringing together paintings, prints, photographs, and films that create a handbook of American cultural icons.

American Icons spotlights iconic figures like Marilyn Monroe, Sitting Bull, Muhammad Ali, Liz Taylor, and one of the most famous Grand Rapidians, Gerald R. Ford. The exhibition includes Warhol’s well-known Campbell’s Soup Can screenprints and an important early painting on loan from the Whitney Museum of American art, Green Coca-Cola Bottles. American Icons draws on artworks from GRAM’s collection, as well as works from private collections and other public art institutions, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, The Andy Warhol Museum, and the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts.

“It’s exciting for GRAM to be organizing an exhibition of Andy Warhol’s work around a theme that occupied the artist for his entire career: what products and symbols define and represent the US? Which Americans are the most iconic?” said GRAM’s Chief Curator, Ron Platt. “Thirty years after his death, Warhol is still influential and seems ahead of his time. I would argue that Warhol himself is as much an American icon as any of those represented in the exhibition.”

There are also photographs and early films, from a period when Warhol was experimenting with the mediums. Empire, an eight-hour long “portrait” of the famed Empire State Building as filmed from a static position in an adjacent building, will be on view, along with several of the artist’s Screen Tests. The Screen Tests are 3-minute filmed portraits of Warhol Factory regulars and visitors, in which the subjects stared back at or enjoyed the attention of the stationary camera, constructing their own personas before our eyes.

For GRAM’s hours and admission fees, visit artmuseumgr.org or call 616.831.1000.

