Thief dressed as giraffe targets Grand Haven nonprofit

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Haven police are looking for a man dressed as a giraffe who stole from a nonprofit group.

Public safety officers say around 2 a.m. Sunday, a man wearing a giraffe costume walked into the Extended Grace building at 714 Columbus Ave. and took clothing.

Surveillance images from the nonprofit organization show the man wearing orange giraffe print pants with a striped scarf, tan coat and hat with a printed pattern.

Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to contact Sgt. Ercole at 616.842.3460 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

