Toxic tap water probe: Homes fitted with filter systems

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews this week will begin installing whole house filters in hundreds of Kent County homes near a former Wolverine Worldwide dump site where contaminated wells were discovered.

The footwear company announced Tuesday that Culligan plans to ramp up installation over the next two weeks, adding up to 55 systems per week to homes in the study area and buffer zone surrounding the former House Street NE dump site.

Wolverine announced earlier this month that it would pay for the whole-house water filtration systems for all 338 Belmont area homes in the study area and buffer zone, after some wells tested positive for PFAS, a chemical once used by Scotchgard. Wolverine used Scotchgard to waterproof shoes.

One of those wells tested at 38,000 parts per trillion – far above the 70 ppt advisory level set by the Environmental Protection Agency for drinking water.

Wolverine says the Culligan/Calgon filtration systems its paying for have been used in more than 1,000 homes nationwide to treat water for PFAS. The company plans to also pick up the cost of system maintenance “while additional data is collected.” Wolverine previously told 24 Hour News 8 it expected each filtration system to cost the company $5,000.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and Wolverine Worldwide consultants are studying 35 sites as possible former company dump sites.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS

Wolverine Worldwide is providing whole-house water filtration systems to hundreds of residents in the testing and buffer zones surrounding the House Street NE dump site.

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

