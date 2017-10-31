Two-county chase ends in crash near Allegan; 1 arrested

WATSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- A suspect in a series of crimes is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash in Allegan County.
It happened Tuesday afternoon on M-222/116th Avenue near 23rd Street in Watson Township, east of Allegan.
Authorities say the driver was wanted for vehicle thefts and home invasions in Kalamazoo and Jackson counties.
A source close to the investigation says the suspect reached speeds of 100 mph while leading police through Barry and Allegan counties. The suspect’s white pickup truck eventually veered off the road and crashed. No one was injured, according to the source.
Allegan County police chase and crash
Allegan County police chase and crash x
Authorities shut down both directions of M-222 near 23rd Street during the investigation. The eastbound lane has since reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.