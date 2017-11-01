Ex-MDOC officer convicted of 3 federal charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Michigan Department of Corrections employee was found guilty last week of three of the federal charges he faced for his role in a drug trafficking ring in the Muskegon area.

On Oct. 26 in federal court, James Kitchen was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to launder money. He was found not guilty of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Kitchen was among those arrested during a March drug bust in the Muskegon area that yielded kilos of cocaine, heroin, meth and ecstasy. He was suspended without pay shortly after his arrest.

Also arrested in the bust were Alfonzo Johnson and Demarco Knox. Both previously pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

Kitchen’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2018.

