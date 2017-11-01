Fiery Ionia Co. crash causes serious injuries

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A two-vehicle crash has caused serious injuries and shut down an Ionia County road Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:14 a.m. near the intersection of Bluewater Highway and Whites Bridges Road in Lowell, police said.

Police said one of the vehicles was on fire and very serious injuries were sustained in the crash.

The section of road between Montcalm Avenue and Pinckney Road is closed while crews work on the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Details on the cause of the crash and amount of people involved or injured were not immediately available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

