GRCC delays classes after suspicious item found

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College delayed classes Wednesday after a suspicious item was found on campus.

Campus police say that a suspicious item was found on GRCC’s campus around 3 a.m.

GRCC campus police and GRPD have released limited information about the article, as the situation is being investigated throughout the morning.

Police say that the article is not a threat to students or the public at this time, but are taking caution and delaying Wednesday classes until 11 a.m.

