GRPD: Woman struck by bullet shot through window

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hit by a bullet that was shot through a window in southeast Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police say they were called Tuesday at 10:15 p.m. to the 1600 block of Blaine Avenue SE on a report of shots fired.

When police arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Police say that the woman’s injury is non-life threatening, but her condition is unknown at this time.

So far, police have not made an arrest of the suspected shooter, but the case remains active.

Anyone with information about the incident can call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345

