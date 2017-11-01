Health problems not stopping Janet Jackson fan





EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — In many ways, Debbie Holland is like so many other Janet Jackson concertgoers.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Holland told 24 Hour News 8 from her home in East Lansing Wednesday. “The adrenaline is starting to pump up.”

In many other ways, she’s very different.

“I have to have this to feed me until the scars and stuff from the surgery heals and the inflammation goes down so I can eat on my own,” she explained, referencing a feeding tube inserted through her nasal cavity.

Despite her medical condition, Holland, 49, is determined to be at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids when Janet Jackson takes the stage Wednesday night.

She’s taking a risk as she is medically fragile following a recent diagnosis of congestive heart failure. She is also recovering from a recent surgery to repair a hiatal hernia. Complications from the operation forced her to use the feeding tube.

On top of that, Holland is preparing to have a mastectomy. She said a recent mammogram found a tumor growing in her breast. She doesn’t know yet if it is cancer.

She certainly had plenty of reasons to cancel the trip for the concert. But, she says, that was not an option in her mind.

“I’m determined to go see this chick live in concert,” Holland said with a smile.

Holland says she has been a Janet Jackson fan for much of her life. She says Jackson’s rise in the entertainment industry as a woman of color has been an inspiration.

Holland’s doctors have supported her effort to go to the concert. Her doctor, she said, even found a backpack she could use to hold the equipment she needs for her feeding tube.

While there are physical risks given her condition, the emotional benefits overcome them, Holland said.

“Emotionally, I can feel myself plummeting and music has always been my outlet,” Holland said. “I think that I know mentally, if I get there, nothing else is going to matter around me. It just takes me to this high.”

All of Holland’s diagnoses came this year after she had purchased the tickets to see Janet Jackson in concert for the first time.

“I’m going to live it up to the fullest and take advantage of every situation I have and make it happen,” Holland said.

Staff at the Van Andel Arena have been alerted to Holland’s medical needs and are making accommodations for her.

While some see her trip as taking a risk, Holland sees it as getting a chance.

“Emotionally, I believe that will help me heal,” she said. “It gets my mind off of the situation and it puts my mind on where I’m going to be.”

