Hudsonville Schools superintendent gets new job

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The superintendent of Hudsonville Public Schools is leaving the district for a job up north.

Dr. Nicholas Ceglarek will be the new superintendent for the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday. He will leave Hudsonville at the end of the school year.

Ceglarek has been with Hudsonville Public Schools for eight years. In the letter to parents, school board president Ken Hall praised Ceglarek for advocating for students at the state and national level, managing building projects, and leading the effort to improve students’ academic performance.

The school board will start its search for a replacement soon.

The full letter to parents and staff:

“Dear Parents and Staff,



“After eight years with Hudsonville Public Schools, Dr. Nicholas Ceglarek has decided to pursue an opportunity to serve as superintendent of the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District. Hudsonville Public Schools has benefited significantly from the leadership of Dr. Ceglarek. His vision and commitment to excellence, as well as his open, positive and servant leadership management style has made a lasting impact on our district. Dr. Ceglarek has also worked tirelessly to advocate for students statewide in Lansing and in our US capitol.



“Dr. Ceglarek successfully managed multiple large-scale building projects to support our growing student population, implemented the S.O.A.R. strategic planning process, and led the district’s efforts to achieve high levels of student performance. During his time with HPS, he has promoted close relationships with the community, surrounding districts and our parochial school neighbors.



“Hudsonville Public Schools has a team of highly skilled teachers, administrators, and staff. The HPS Board is confident in the ability of this team to build upon the outstanding leadership and direction that Dr. Ceglarek has provided. While we will miss Dr. Ceglarek and his family, we are confident that we will be able to recruit a strong superintendent candidate to continue our HPS culture of excellence.



“Dr. Ceglarek will continue as district superintendent through the end of the 2017-18 school year. During this time, the Board will conduct a thorough superintendent search. There will be opportunities for staff, students, parents, and the community to provide input in selecting our new superintendent, and we encourage your involvement and engagement.



“Once again, we wish Dr. Ceglarek and his family well in their new endeavors.



“Sincerely,



“Ken Hall, President

“Hudsonville Public Schools Board of Education”

