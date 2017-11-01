Kent Co. Road Commission prepares for winter





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Road Commission still has some work to do to finish preparations for winter weather.

The road commission says it will be ready for those ups and downs, but all the rain in October set some summer projects behind. Because of the delays, trucks haven’t been completely switched over for winter.

Kent County Road Commission has around 100 trucks for winter operations, but only one-third of them have been switched to salt and sand the roads. About 80 of them are ready to scrape the snow.

However, there are crews set and ready to go with serious snowfall.

“We continuously switch these trucks over so tomorrow there will be a couple more trucks, tomorrow there will be a couple more, the next day there will be a couple more but to switch everything over just doesn’t make sense yet,” Kent County Road Commission Maintenance Director Jerry Byrne said.

Byrne said there are 100 people that can be tasked with switching trucks over with a 24-hour notice.

The road commission said it will likely be a couple more weeks before it is 100 percent ready.

