Kzoo Co. man to home invader: ‘Get out’

Related Coverage Crime spree suspect arrested after 100 mph chase, crash





ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A northern Kalamazoo County couple is still unnerved after a crime spree suspect kicked through the front door of their home Tuesday.

Kerry Clements told 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday she feels fortunate she and her husband are OK after a man broke into their house while they were home.

It was just an ordinary day for Kerry and Bret Clements. She was home sick and he was getting ready for work.

“We heard just the strangest thing,” Kerry Clements said. “It sounded like doors were slamming really hard.”

Police say a 26-year-old man was on the run and wanted for a long list of felonies. He led police on a high-speed chase across several counties.

The suspect had broken into four houses, stealing a truck along the way. Then came upon a fifth house — the one where the Clements live on East Gull Lake Road in Ross Township.

“He was just kicking and kicking and kicking, and this whole piece (of the front door) just blew out into pieces and splinters,” Kerry Clements said. “There’s splinters throughout the entryway.”

She said the suspect entered the house through the broken door and came face-to-face with her husband.

“My husband said, ‘What are you doing? Get out of here, get out of here!’ And the guy dove back out the hole in the door that he had kicked in and he sped off in a white truck,” Kerry Clements said.

She said she’s relieved nobody was hurt and nothing was taken, but she’s still shaken.

“It’s just scary,” she said. “It’s not a good feeling in your own house when you’re home to be invaded like that. It’s so indescribable.”

The suspect was taken into custody after he crashed the stolen truck east of Allegan.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

