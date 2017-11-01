Man gets life sentence for murder of Muskegon mother

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend and mother of three children has been sentenced to life in prison.

Joshua Salyers was found guilty on a charge of open murder for the 2016 death of 22-year-old Barbie Dailey in September. Salyers was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in Muskegon County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Police said he admitted to killing Dailey, who was found dead in her Muskegon home in September of 2016.

Before the murder, Salyers was posting disturbing videos and messages on Facebook, telling one of Dailey’s relatives, “Cut, cut, cut, somebody is going to pay.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

