MI Supreme Court justice promoted to federal bench

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen has been promoted to a federal appeals court.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Larsen’s nomination Wednesday. President Donald Trump selected her for the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Cincinnati-based court hears appeals from Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Larsen has made a remarkable rise in just two years. Gov. Rick Snyder appointed her to the Michigan Supreme Court in 2015. She was elected by voters last year.

She served on the faculty at University of Michigan law school and worked in the administration of President George W. Bush.

Snyder will choose another justice when Larsen leaves the Michigan court.

He released the following statement Wednesday:

“Joan has served on the Michigan Supreme Court with great honor and distinction. While we are sad to see her leave the Court, I truly appreciate her dedicated work on the bench for the past two years and her devotion to upholding the rule of law. I’m proud that President Trump chose someone from Michigan to serve in this important role.”

