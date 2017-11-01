MSP: Sparta man killed in crash near Rockford

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sparta man is dead following a crash near Rockford.

It happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday on M-57/14 Mile Road and Berrigan Avenue NE in Courtland Township, northeast of Rockford.

Michigan State Police say only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The victim is a 20-year-old man from Sparta, but authorities are not releasing his name at this time while they notify his relatives.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

