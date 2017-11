GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in the foot in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Division Avenue, south of Fulton Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man’s wound is not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

Officers are searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

