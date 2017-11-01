Photos: Jeffrey Willis testifies in Rebekah Bletsch murder trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Jeffrey Willis took the stand Wednesday afternoon in his trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

Willis, 47, is charged with the murder of Bletsch, who was shot and killed in June 2014 while jogging down a rural Muskegon County road.

