Photos: Manhattan deadly bike path attack

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Manhattan
Authorities stand near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) — An eerie emptiness hovered over a major New York City traffic artery, one day after a deadly truck attack along a popular bike path near the World Trade Center.

Investigators worked to determine what led the pickup truck driver to plow down people on the riverfront bike path, killing eight on Tuesday. The driver is in critical condition after police shot him in the abdomen.

>>Photos: Manhattan bike path attack

Photos: Manhattan deadly bike path attack