NEW YORK (AP) — An eerie emptiness hovered over a major New York City traffic artery, one day after a deadly truck attack along a popular bike path near the World Trade Center.

Investigators worked to determine what led the pickup truck driver to plow down people on the riverfront bike path, killing eight on Tuesday. The driver is in critical condition after police shot him in the abdomen.

Photos: Manhattan deadly bike path attack View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Investigators stand near the wreckage of a Home Depot truck at an overpass for Stuyvesant High School following a deadly incident along a bike path, Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Emergency personnel transport a man on a stretcher after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) A school bus is seen with its rear side damaged near the scene of the attack along a bike path near Stuyvesant High School, Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Authorities stand near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) A bicycle lays on a bike path at the crime scene where a motorist earlier Tuesday drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) A police officer stand guard next to bicycles lay on a bike path at the crime scene after a motorist earlier Tuesday drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) This image made from a video provided by Tawhid Kabir shows the suspect in a deadly attack with a fake gun in each hand on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (YouTube/Tawhid Kabir via AP) Bicycles and debris lay on a bike path at the crime scene where investigators work after a motorist earlier in the day drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) In this still image taken from video, police and ambulances respond to report of bicyclists and pedestrians hit by a vehicle in Manhattan on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Police stand by as they continue to secure the scene along a bike path after a motorist drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) This undated photo provided by St. Charles County Department of Corrections via KMOV shows the Sayfullo Saipov. A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, killing several. Authorities stand near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York.

