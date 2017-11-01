Remember this? Janet Jackson was married in Grand Rapids

Related Coverage Health problems not stopping Janet Jackson fan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pop icon Janet Jackson’s concert at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Wednesday serves as a reminder of the intensely personal connection she has to the city.

That connection is laid out in a simple typed file at the Kent County Clerk’s Office: Jackson’s marriage license.

Listed at the top of the document: Sept. 11, 1984. The couple’s names: James Curtis DeBarge and Janet Damita Jackson. Their home address was on Deering Street in Canoga, Calif. Also listed are their parents’ names, including the infamous patriarch of the famous Jackson clan, Joe Walter Jackson.

In 1984, Jackson reportedly eloped with another member of a famous musical family, James DeBarge, who grew up in Grand Rapids. The marriage was made official in Grand Rapids.

At that point in her life, at age 18, Jackson already had her first album, titled “Janet Jackson,” under her belt and a hit TV variety show based on her famous family called “The Jacksons.”

Since she eloped, there’s not much information about the actual nuptials or whether there was any kind of ceremony.

Jackson divorced DeBarge shortly after the marriage, which was annulled in 1985.

In 2016, DeBarge claimed in a taped conversation that aired on the show “Growing Up Hip Hop” that he had a secret lovechild with Jackson, who at the time was expecting her first child at the age of 50. No credible proof has ever surfaced to refute or prove the claim. Jackson herself hasn’t addressed it, but her family has said it was 100 percent false, according to several online reports.

Jackson went on to marry two more times after DeBarge.

On Wednesday, she returned to Grand Rapids and the Van Andel arena for at least the third time since 2012.

