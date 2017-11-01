WMU and CMU face off in fight for Victory Cannon

Related Coverage WMU prepares for rivalry game with new quarterback

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s rivalry week in West Michigan.

Western Michigan will square off against in-state rival Central Michigan for the 88th time on Wednesday night at Waldo Stadium fighting for the rights to the Victory Cannon.

The Broncos enter the game as winners of the last three matchups and an all-time series lead of 48-37-2, including last season’s dominant 49-10 win in Mount Pleasant.

Despite holding a better overall record than CMU, the Broncos are facing a challenge right out of the gate. True freshman quarterback Reece Goddard will make his first career start in a night game on national television in the biggest game this season yet.

WMU will rely on its strong core of running backs, three of which rank in the top 10 of the Mid-American Conference to help the freshman out. Its defense will also have to play well to stop what head coach Tim Lester calls a continually improving spread offense that features Holland native Corey Willis.

Mathematically speaking, Wednesday’s contest is a must-win game for both sides in order to be in the running for a MAC West Division. For WMU, it’s an opportunity to defend their overall MAC championship title from last season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Waldo Stadium.

