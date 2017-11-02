ArtPrize Eight winner to be

Related Coverage ArtPrize Eight winner honoring veterans tours US

TRIANGLE, Va. (WOOD) — The grand prize winner from ArtPrize Eight is headed to a national museum near Washington, D.C.

The piece, Wounded Warrior Dogs, has received a lot of attention and praise from veterans as its traveled around the country. The set of dogs pay tribute to U.S. veterans, showing the injuries of their human counterparts after battle.

Its creator, James Mellick, announced the Wounded Warrior Dogs will be displayed at the National Museum of Marine Corps as early as 2019 from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.

