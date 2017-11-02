Concierge services at Total Health Chiropractic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When we hear the word “concierge”, we think of the services provided by upscale hotels and resorts to provide comfort and convenience.

Today, we show you the special services at Total Health Chiropractic and Dr. Christopher Miller, our expert in chronic pain relief.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Dr. Miller and his team offer non-invasive treatments for all of those types of chronic pain. No drugs and no injections – treatments that completely eliminate the pain and improve your quality of life.

Also, the spa looks so inviting and luxurious. Many people have insurance coverage for therapeutic massages that help provide on-going healthy living.

eightWest special

Ask the Expert

$60 Special – limited to first 8 callers

Consultation, exam & free x-rays

Get answers and solutions for your pain

Call (616) 328-6130 now

Insurance accepted

No insurance, no problem

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

