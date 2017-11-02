Defense: It’s ‘a big deal’ that Willis got justice

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who defended Jeffrey Willis in the murder trial that started three weeks ago, Fred Johnson, is a respected criminal defense attorney who helped shape the Muskegon County Office of the Public Defender. He saw the defense claim that Jeffrey Willis’ cousin actually murdered Rebekah Bletsch get no play from the jury.

Johnson attacked every aspect of the prosecution’s case, from its timelines to its most powerful physical evidence, including the gun that killed Bletsch being found in in Willis’ van and her DNA in items in his toolbox. Johnson told the jury that it all pointed to Kevin Bluhm, not his client.

Nevertheless, the verdict came quickly Thursday. Willis was found guilty of first-degree murder.

“The amount of information they (the jury) received, the number of bad acts that were discussed — no, it doesn’t surprise me, it only took them an hour and a half,” Johnson told 24 Hour News 8 a couple of hours after the verdict.

He said the fact that the prosecution was allowed to bring in massive amounts of evidence not directly related to the Bletsch homicide swayed the jury. That evidence included Willis’ taste in pornography, which showed scenes eerily similar to what the prosecution said Willis did: stalking, kidnapping, raping and murder.

“I can tell you when I thought I lost them: I lost the jury when they (the prosecution) started talking about the porn,” Johnson said. “Their expressions were visibly changed after they started hearing about the voyeurism and the other stuff.”

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation

While Johnson disagreed with some of the judge’s rulings, he believes justice was served here.

“Mr. Willis got justice. And that’s a big deal,” Johnson said.

“In my 31 years of experience, usually the defense counsel, especially in big cases, is just absolutely overwhelmed by the resources the prosecutor can bring to bear,” Johnson continued. “In this case, that didn’t happen.”

He said the funding from the county for a defender’s office gives justice in Muskegon legitimacy.

“We were able to marshal resources that allowed us to give Mr. Willis as good as a defense as he could have gotten from anyone anywhere in the country,” Johnson said.

But Johnson said there are issues from this case that a jury’s verdict will not settle. That includes whether the police going into his jail cell and getting his notes was legal, whether the hiring of Willis’ attorney by the prosecutor’s office was appropriate and about the sheer amount of other case evidence, including information about Jessica Heeringa’s presumed homicide and the alleged attempted abduction of a teen girl, which is what prompted Willis’ arrest in May 2016.

“This case is not over. This case is going to be going on for 10 years,” Johnson said. “They’re going to be appealing this stuff.”

>>App users: Interactive timeline of Willis investigation

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

