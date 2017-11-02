DGRI president resigning, moving to NC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The president of Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is resigning after five years with the city’s urban development management agency.

Kris Larson announced Thursday he would step down as president and CEO of DGRI. In a letter to DGRI’s Board of Advisors, Larson said he had been chosen as the president an economic development nonprofit in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C.

>>PDF: Larson’s resignation letter

In his letter, Larson said he has “cherished” his time with DGRI and was “thankful” for the opportunity to serve the community.

His resignation will be effective as soon as accepted by the DGRI and Downtown Development Authority boards.

In statements, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said she was grateful for Larson’s “incredible work” with DGRI; City Manager Greg Sundstrom praised Larson’s leadership; and Board of Advisors Chair Kayem Dunn thanked Larson for his passion and dedication, and also wished Larson and his family well in Raleigh.

