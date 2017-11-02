Don’t miss out on the conversation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Holiday Parties are a great place to catch up with friends and family, but if you have hearing issues, you could be missing out on the conversation. Today, our expert in hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Hearing is here to help.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Hearing Health Care Event November 7-9.

They will be offering the following FREE SERVICES:

Hearing screenings by our Doctors of Audiology

Ear Scan- you will receive a guided tour of your ear canal

Demonstration of the newest hearing aid technology.

$500 off the purchase of new hearing aids.

Appointments are limited please call today to reserve your time.

Where? Kentwood Office – 4444 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Kentwood

Locations:

McDonald Hearing Services

Ask the Expert

961 4 Mile Road NW – Grand Rapids

4444 Kalamazoo Ave SE – Kentwood

403 S. Nelson – Greenville

616-723-8441

