Feds: W MI man sent child porn to Australian police

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man faces federal charges after allegedly sending images of himself sexually assaulting a teen girl to an undercover police officer in Australia.

Charges of sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography have been filed against 34-year-old Eric Matthew Will.

On Monday, the Queensland (Australia) Police Service tipped off the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about Will. The Australian investigators said Will had posted child pornography on a website. QPS also said an undercover officer had been in email contact with Will, who described in detail his sexual abuse of a teen relative and sent photos and videos of the abuse.

Federal authorities took Will into custody Wednesday, the same day the charges were filed.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison for the exploitation charge and up to life for the distribution of child pornography charge.

