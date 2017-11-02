Football Frenzy playoff preview: District finals

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Don Galster has been the head football coach at Kelloggsville High School for 28 years. He’s currently enjoying one of the best seasons the program has ever experienced.

The undefeated Rockets will play for a Division 4 district title for only the second time in school history when they host Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars Friday night.

“Every season is fun, it’s just different levels of fun,” Galster said. “This season has been a lot of fun and these are great kids to be around. They work hard every day, and they are not unlike the 2009 team in the fact that they like to have fun, but when the lights go on Friday nights they are ready to go.”

Kelloggsville has matched the 2009 squad for the most wins in school history and has surpassed the school record for points in a season (417).

The ‘09 team won the program’s first playoff game before bowing out in a Division 5 district final with a 35-26 loss to Berrien Springs.

After first-round playoff losses in 2010, 2011 and 2016, the Rockets won their second playoff game this year with an impressive 49-7 win over O-K Silver rival Godwin Heights.

“We had too many turnovers the first time against them, but our kids were focused,” Galster said. “When the draw came out they were very excited to play Godwin Heights again and we had a great week of practice. We really showed the city of Wyoming what type of football we can play.”

Kelloggsville, led by senior quarterback Alex Guzman and senior running back Thomas Griggs, will face its toughest test of the season against the defending Division 4 state champions.

The Cougars are a perfect 10-0 as well and slipped past Unity Christian in their pre-district opener last Friday.

“It’s Catholic Central, and they have a rich tradition,” Galster said. “They have a lot of talent, great size and they are physical. It’s going to be a huge game for us and we’re going to have to play hard, play mistake-free and not get caught up in the moment. We have to play our type of football and play with confidence.”

Catholic Central has won 16 straight games with its last loss coming against Grand Rapids West Catholic last season in Week 8.

The Cougars also puts up a lot of points, averaging 42 points per game.

“This senior class doesn’t get intimidated by anybody and they are up to the challenge,” Galster said. “This senior class hates to lose and they don’t ever think they are out of a game. They’re going to play hard for 48 minutes and we will see what happens.”

The Rockets also are looking forward to playing at home. It’s something that they’ve rarely done in the postseason and Galster hopes it provides a lift.

“It’s huge to play in front of our crowd,” he said. “We have played a lot of playoff games on the road, but to go into Round 2 and to get to play at our place is gigantic. We can dress in our locker room and go through our pre-game rituals. You can’ beat that, and it’s great for the Kelloggsville community.

“We are going to have a huge crowd and we are not going to let them down by playing bad football.”

DISTRICT FINALS

Division 1

Rockford at West Ottawa

Division 2

Mona Shores at Forest Hills Central

Division 3

Zeeland West at Muskegon

Cedar Springs at DeWitt

Stevensville Lakeshore at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Division 4

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Kelloggsville

Comstock Park at Belding

Three Rivers at Edwardsburg

Lansing Sexton at Plainwell

Division 5

Kalamazoo United at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Grant at Muskegon Oakridge

Clare at Reed City

Division 6

Kent City at Montague

Delton Kellogg at Watervliet

Division 7

Vermontville Maple Valley at Saugatuck

Reading at Cassopolis

Division 8

Muskegon Catholic Central at Mendon

