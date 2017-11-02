Former Grandville principal honored at memorial

Related Coverage Former Grandville HS principal dies following leukemia battle

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An estimated 2,000 people gathered at Grandville High School Thursday evening to celebrate Chris VanderSlice’s legacy.

The former principal died over the weekend after battling leukemia. He was 40.

Those who knew him say he’ll be remembered as a role model, not for his diagnosis.

“His legacy really is how we all should live and his walk really demonstrated what we should all aspire to be,” Grandville Public Schools Superintendent Roger Bearup told 24 Hour News 8 ahead of the memorial.

The memorial focused on VanderSlice’s impact on Grandville schools and the surrounding community. He spent 17 years educating students and instilling important life lessons in those around him.

“I’ll just miss the guy so much. He’s just a tremendous role model,” Bearup said tearfully. “(He) really believed in the Lord and walked his daily life that way as well, but we’ll all miss him dearly because he was just simply an amazing person and a person that you could aspire to be.”

Donations in honor of VanderSlice can be made to the Hannah/Elizabeth VanderSlice Education Fund.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

