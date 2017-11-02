Testimony likely to wrap up in Willis trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The prosecution will call rebuttal witnesses Thursday as Jeffrey Willis’ trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch winds down.

After the rebuttal witnesses’ testimony, the prosecution and defense with deliver closing arguments, after which the case will go to the jury.

On Wednesday, Willis took the stand in his own defense, countering one by one the pieces of evidence the prosecution laid out against him over the previous six days of testimony. He stated he did not kill Bletsch, who was shot three times in the head as she jogged near her home north of Muskegon on June 29, 2014. Willis said he was home mowing his lawn at the time.

He said he created two electronic files labeled with the initials of Bletsch and Jessica Heeringa, who he is also charged with murdering, to collect evidence of his innocence after he was questioned following Heeringa’s April 2013 disappearance. He said he didn’t because he doesn’t trust the police.

He responded to previous testimony from a teen who says he tried to kidnap her, claiming he was only trying to offer her a ride.

He brushed off the thousands of murder porn videos found on his external drives as an “outlet” for his feelings because his relationship with his wife, who has since divorced him, was suffering.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation

The defense also continued its strategy of blaming Bletsch’s death on Willis’ cousin, Kevin Bluhm, who is charged as an accessory after the fact in Heeringa’s murder.

The jury had previously heard testimony that the gun used in Bletsch’s murder was found in Willis’ minivan and that her DNA was found on a glove in the van. Willis testified that he the gloves were Bluhm’s. He also said Bluhm borrowed the gun before Bletsch’s death and got it back afterward.

The jury heard parts of Bluhm’s statements to investigators after his arrest in which he talked about handling the gun that was used to kill Bletsch. He said Willis handed it to him and asked him to get rid of it, but that he refused and gave it back. Bluhm admitted to knowing Bletsch because their children played soccer together and said she was beautiful. He denied killing her.

After reading through the Bluhm statements, the defense rested.

>>App users: Interactive timeline of Willis investigation

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

