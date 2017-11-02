Jeffrey Willis guilty of murdering Rebekah Bletch

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — After hearing eight days of testimony and deliberating for only about an hour and a half, a Muskegon County jury found Jeffrey Willis guilty of the murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

Willis was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm.

Bletsch’s family cheered as the verdicts were announced.

==This is a breaking story. Check back for details as they become available.==

Jurors reviewed more than 200 pieces of evidence in the case, which also included items connected to the disappearance of Jessica Heeringa and the alleged abduction attempt of a teen girl known only as MJN.

Bletsch, 36, was shot and killed as she jogged near her Dalton Township home on June 29, 2014. It wasn’t until nearly two years later that Willis, 47, was charged with her murder.

In April 2016, MJN reported she had escaped a man who tried to kidnap her as she walked along the road in Fruitland Township. Surveillance video from a nearby blueberry farm led investigators to Willis and his silver minivan. They arrested him and searched his minivan in May 2016, they recovered a gun that ballistics testing found was the one used to kill Bletsch.

A few months later, Willis was charged with kidnapping and murdering Heeringa, who disappeared from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in April 2013. Her remains have never been found.

When Willis took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, he proclaimed his innocence:

“I did not kill Ms. Bletsch. I wasn’t even there — I was home,” he testified.

After calling rebuttal witnesses Thursday, Prosecutor D.J. Hilson spent about 90 minutes in closing arguments. Defense attorney Fred Johnson spent about 50 minutes in closing arguments.

