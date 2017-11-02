KDPS seeking help locating missing teen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage boy.

Dominik Slevatz, 16, was reported to have run away from his home by a family member, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety release.

He is described as a white male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Slevatz was last seen dressed in a green-colored ski jacket with a hood and winter boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

