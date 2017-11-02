Kzoo AMC Theatre set to open

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A newly renovated movie theater in downtown Kalamazoo will open Thursday night.

AMC Theatre 10 will make its debut with showings starting at 7 p.m. Thursday night. It replaced Alamo Drafthouse Theater at the location since it closed in April.

AMC has worked to renovate the theater since April preparing for the opening.

The company planned to update the box office, remodel restrooms and install new carpet. The company also plans to install recliner seating, the latest in audio and visual equipment, and offer an expanded menu beyond traditional movie snacks.

