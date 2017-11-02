Loaded gun magazine found at GRCC stolen from Kentwood PD

Related Coverage GRCC delays classes after loaded gun magazine found

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The fully loaded handgun magazine found on the campus of Grand Rapids Community College Wednesday was stolen from a Kentwood Police Department vehicle, the college said.

A GRCC release said the magazine was stolen from a Kentwood Police Department detective’s vehicle approximately three weeks ago. GRCC said it is investigating how it came to campus.

The magazine was found in a restroom at the Peter and Pat Cook Academic Hall around 3 a.m., which delayed classes until 11 a.m. There was no weapon found with the ammunition, but officers searched the building before giving clearance to resume classes Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact GRCC police at 616.234.4010 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

