MI AG sues TX-based fundraiser for deceptive bins

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a Texas-based clothing donation bin operator.

Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced the lawsuit against ATRS, Inc. The company operates 251 clothing donation bins throughout the state, including in Detroit, Lansing, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

The bins state that the Michigan Humane Society, the company’s sole Michigan client, receives “100 percent of the market value of every donation.” But by contract, ATRS pays the Michigan Humane Society just two cents per pound, according to the attorney general’s office.

Last year, the bins brought in about $835,000 in revenue for the Texas company. The humane society recieved six percent of the profits, which is around $49,000, the release said.

“Michigan law requires that charitable solicitations be truthful. It’s not a lot to ask and Michigan donors deserve this,” Schuette said in a statement.

The lawsuit seeks restitution, civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation and other relief, according to the attorney general’s office.

Authorities were made aware of ATRS during an investigation into another fundraiser “Golden Recyclers.” In the case, the company had to pay $35,000 for deceptively operating its donation bins.

