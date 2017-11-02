No-fault reform may get a vote, but passage iffy

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan House of Representatives is considering taking up a bill that would reform no-fault automotive insurance in a significant way. As so many times before, the problem is finding consensus and, in this case, 55 yes votes.

The bill passed a committee vote last month and leadership would like the whole House to vote before adjourning for the week.

The plan features automatic reductions in personal injury protection — or PIP — premiums. The PIP makes up just less than half of your total insurance bill, so the 10 percent reduction to the current unlimited benefit plan would reduce your overall payment by just less than 5 percent.

For a $500,000 cap on PIP, you would receive a 20 percent reduction in that portion of your premium. If you took the lowest PIP at $250,000, your reduction would be 40 percent, or just less than 20 percent of your total cost.

That’s the plan — but where are the votes? Republicans cannot come up with 55 votes of their own.

The opinions of West Michigan lawmakers are representative the problem Republican leadership has.

State Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Allegan, says the plan reduces cost and that’s a priority her constituents.

“Over about two years, I knocked on over 13,000 doors in Allegan County. The No. 1 issue I heard over and over again was the high cost of auto insurance and I kept hearing more and more about people who couldn’t afford it and dropped their insurance, she said.

But state Rep. Chris Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids Township, says the plan has no guarantee of lower rates and there are other options.

“I think there is a bipartisan support for the current system, but there is bipartisan support that it needs to have some changes and I think that if we could get beyond just looking at one bill,” he said.

The question now is whether Republicans can find enough Democrats to get to the magic number of 55 for the measure to pass the House. Even if they do, which could be in question, the road for the bill in the Senate is even less certain.

