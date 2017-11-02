2 semi crash kills one, closes road in Ottawa Co.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving two semitrailers has killed one and closed a road in Holland Township.

One of the drivers was killed in the crash, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 11:06 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township, police said.

While crews clean up a spill caused by the crash, 120th Avenue will be closed between Riley and Greenly streets. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene is cleared.

