Photos: Final day of testimony in Jeffrey Willis murder trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Jurors Thursday heard from the final round of witnesses in Jeffrey Willis’ trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

Bletsch was shot and killed as she jogged along a rural Muskegon County road near her home in June 2014.

Willis’ defense attorney has been trying to pin the murder on his client’s cousin, Kevin Bluhm. Thursday, Bluhm’s wife and daughter testified about his whereabouts the day Bletsch was killed.

>>Photos: Jeffrey Willis murder trial: Final day of testimony

Jeffrey Willis murder trial: Final day of testimony View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson talks to Rebekah Bletsch's family before Jeffrey Willis enters the courtroom on Nov. 2, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Jeffrey Willis appears in court during the final day of testimony on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Rhonda Bluhm about her husband Kevin Bluhm's whereabouts the day Rebekah Bletsch was killed. (Joel Bissell/Pool) Tori Bluhm testifies during about her father's whereabouts during theJeffrey Willis murder trial on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

