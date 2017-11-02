Photos: Final day of testimony in Jeffrey Willis murder trial

Jeffrey Willis
Jeffrey Willis appears in court during the final day of testimony on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Joel Bissell/Pool)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Jurors Thursday heard from the final round of witnesses in Jeffrey Willis’ trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

Bletsch was shot and killed as she jogged along a rural Muskegon County road near her home in June 2014.

Willis’ defense attorney has been trying to pin the murder on his client’s cousin, Kevin Bluhm. Thursday, Bluhm’s wife and daughter testified about his whereabouts the day Bletsch was killed.

