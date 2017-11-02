Reports: Officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph Co.

Authorities in St. Joseph County are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.


PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in St. Joseph County are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, according to reports.

The Sturgis Journal reports it happened on Heimbach Road near US-131 in Park Township, north of Three Rivers. The report also says one suspect was taken to the hospital and a second person was arrested.

Authorities are not releasing any additional information at this time.

