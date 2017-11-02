Reports: Officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph Co.





PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in St. Joseph County are investigating after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, according to reports.

The Sturgis Journal reports it happened on Heimbach Road near US-131 in Park Township, north of Three Rivers. The report also says one suspect was taken to the hospital and a second person was arrested.

Authorities are not releasing any additional information at this time.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew in St. Joseph County working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak throughout the morning for live reports.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

