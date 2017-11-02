Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

CAIRO (AP) — Scientists have found a previously undiscovered hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza, the first such discovery in the structure since the 19th century.

In a report published in the journal Nature on Thursday, an international team says the 30-meter (yard) void deep within the pyramid is situated above the Grand Gallery, and has a similar cross-section.

The scientists made the discovery using cosmic-ray imaging, recording the behavior of subatomic particles called muons that penetrate the rock similar to X-rays, only much deeper.

The pyramid is also known as Khufu’s Pyramid for its builder, a 4th dynasty pharaoh who reigned from 2509 to 2483 B.C.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

