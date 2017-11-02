Union bookkeeper admits to embezzlement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman admitted to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the trade union she worked for in Montcalm County.

On Wednesday, Stephanie DeBoer pleaded guilty to a federal charge of embezzlement or theft of union funds. Court records say she made off with some $307,500 over the course of three years.

DeBoer was the office manager and bookkeeper for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 876. According to her plea agreement, she admitted she wrote unauthorized checks to herself and deposited the funds in personal bank accounts. The money was used to cover several credit cards and accounts, including with Capital One, Chase, Victoria’s Secret, AT&T, Verizon, Kay Jewelers, Sam’s Club, Best Buy and Citibank. She also used stolen money to pay her rent.

She was indicted on federal charges in May. In exchange for her plea, another embezzlement charge and a failure to appear charge were dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2018 in federal court in Kalamazoo. She could be sentenced to as much as five years in prison and three years of supervised release. She’ll also have to pay restitution.

