1 stabbed at Cedar Springs mobile home park

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Cedar Springs Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Sarah Street in the Cedar Springs Mobile Estates, near 18 Mile Road, according to Kent County dispatchers.

Authorities told 24 Hour News 8 that a person was stabbed, but the extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown.

Dispatchers didn’t have any information regarding a suspect or if they are in custody. It’s unknown what led up to the stabbing.

