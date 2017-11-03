2 seriously injured in Van Buren County crash

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Van Buren County.

It happened around 2:55 p.m. Friday on 62nd Avenue and 30th Street in Antwerp Township, north of Lawton.

Four ambulances were called to the scene, but it’s unclear how many people were injured. All of the victims were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Authorities are working to determine what led to the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the night.

