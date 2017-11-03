Art exhibit bringing awareness to mental illness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A popular West Michigan artist is working with The Mental Health Foundation: be nice program to help shed light on mental illness. Rick Beerhorst discussed his struggles and how it’s impacted his work.

Beerhorst says he reached out to The Mental Health Foundation because he wanted to build a bridge and work to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and show people how they can start learning from each other.

LEARN MORE: https://www.benice.org/

LEARN MORE: https://www.uica.org/

Coming Home

Exhibit runs Friday, November 3, 2017 – Sunday, January 28, 2018

This is the copy from the invitation UICA sent out for the show:

Rick Beerhorst’s career has spanned over thirty years and his iconic work has been exhibited worldwide. Beerhorst is known for his folk iconography as well as his stylized subjects. Beerhorst’s recent work is expressive and experimental and signals a new phase in his career. His large-scale works featuring women who confront the viewer are both emotionally intense and challenging and are a visual manifestation of his artistic and personal transformation.

They’ve set up speakers who are going to talk about mental health topics while “Coming Home” is at the UICA.

Ivan Jenson – Nov 16, 7 p.m.

Sandy Dettmann – Dec 7, 7 p.m.

Susan Meekhof – Jan. 11, 7 p.m.

