Event to showcase veteran resources in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A benefits fair in Grand Rapids this weekend will aim at showcasing veteran resources throughout West Michigan.

American Legion Post 459 is hosting the event Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. The event will focus on meeting the needs of veterans in the area and answer questions veterans or families may have.

Participating agencies include:

Veteran Affairs & Rehabilitation

DAV of West Michigan

West Michigan Veterans Agency

Michigan National Guard Assistance Center

Buddy to Buddy Program

Habitat for Humanity

Gravelyn Law

Patriot Fund

Additionally, a pharmacist from Ferris State University will be available to answer questions about medications.

To learn more about the post, you can visit their website.

The Post Service Officer will be live on Daybreak Saturday morning to discuss the event.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

