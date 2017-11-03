Ferrysburg residents to decide fate of longtime bridge





FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A bridge built in 1972 is falling apart and people living in the area will make a crucial vote next Tuesday affecting steps to fix it.

Right now, Ferrysburg’s city council holds the power to sell a local nature preserve to make repairs along Smith’s Bridge, but that could all change

“We don’t know exactly how long we can get away with doing nothing [on the bridge],” Mayor Dan Ruiter said.

Ruiter explained that the most recent annual inspection found major concerns below the bridge, mostly with the beams that support it.

“We may have to make it a one-way bridge. We may have to reduce the speed limit. We may have to close (it). We don’t know,” said the mayor.

As they consider temporary fixes, they have already reduced the weight limit.

Now, the city must decide how they will pay to replace smith’s bridge, which will cost about $11.5 million.

On the Ballot

People who live in Ferrysburg will notice a bridge-related millage on Tuesday’s ballot.

It would pay for 3 mills over the next 10 years.

The cost for an owner of a $150,000 home would be about $300 more in property taxes. That could be less if the city council votes to sell nature preserve in town.

“It’s kind of controversial thing right now,” the mayor said.

As city policy stands now, city leaders can decide to sell this area without public approval.

Tuesday’s election could put that decision in the public’s hands.

Another ballot measure would change the rule about what to do with that land from a council vote to asking residents to decide.

If that passes, there would have to be a 60 percent majority to sell that wooded area.

Ruiter said that developers are already hungry for that land. While he said he would personally like to keep it there, his main focus is the integrity of Smith’s Bridge.

“The thing I worry about the most is emergency services,” he said. “Spring Lake Township has people they service out past the bridge. Well, if they couldn’t go over this bridge, they’d have to go out to the highway and then come around and go back.”

The city has also applied for several federal grants.

Some of those grant applications were already denied and the mayor said that they would still need to pay for millions of dollars the grants do not cover.

