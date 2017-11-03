Football Frenzy: District titles up for grabs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — District titles are on the line as West Michigan teams meet on the gridiron tonight.
The Football Frenzy crews will be on the sidelines at these games:
Division 1
- West Ottawa vs. Rockford
Division 2
- Forest Hills Central vs. Mona Shores
Division 3
- Muskegon vs. Zeeland West (at Grand Haven)
- DeWitt vs. Cedar Springs
- Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Stevensville Lakeshore
Division 4
- Kelloggsville vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Belding vs. Comstock Park
- Edwardsburg vs. Three Rivers
- Plainwell vs. Lansing Sexton
Division 5
- Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Kalamazoo Hackett
- Muskegon Oakridge vs. Grant
Division 6
- Montague vs. Kent City
Division 7
- Cassopolis vs. Reading
- Saugatuck vs. Vermontville Maple Valley
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m. for the Frenzy. Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
