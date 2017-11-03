Football Frenzy: District titles up for grabs

Related Coverage Football Frenzy playoff preview: District finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — District titles are on the line as West Michigan teams meet on the gridiron tonight.

The Football Frenzy crews will be on the sidelines at these games:

Division 1

West Ottawa vs. Rockford

Division 2

Forest Hills Central vs. Mona Shores

Division 3

Muskegon vs. Zeeland West (at Grand Haven)

DeWitt vs. Cedar Springs

Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Stevensville Lakeshore

Division 4

Kelloggsville vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Belding vs. Comstock Park

Edwardsburg vs. Three Rivers

Plainwell vs. Lansing Sexton

Division 5

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Kalamazoo Hackett

Muskegon Oakridge vs. Grant

Division 6

Montague vs. Kent City

Division 7

Cassopolis vs. Reading

Saugatuck vs. Vermontville Maple Valley

