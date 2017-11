GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids Marine and former Toys for Tots coordinator has been charged with criminal sexual conduct.

James Mackenzie, 32, faces three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A Toys for Tots source confirms he was the local coordinator in 2015 and 2016. Mackenzie is no longer active with the organization.

He was arrested on Oct. 27 and bonded out of the Kent County Jail shortly after.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit