Grand Rapids police searching for missing man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Charles Collins, 64, has not been heard from since 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say Collins made a statement to his family leading them to believe he may harm himself.

Collins is described as 5-foot-10 and around 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a dark colored 2002 Ford F-150 XLT with a truck topper and Michigan license plate CNA0720.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

